Tyson Fury think he’ll have to move because of Netflix documentary

Tyson Fury has admitted he’s worried he may have to move following the release of Netflix documentary series At Home With The Fury’s.

The boxer and his family are the focus of the popular new show, which focuses on Fury as he adjusts to life in retirement – although how long he’ll stay retired is the cause of much speculation.

Now, the 35-year-old has admitted that he’s worried the popularity of the series could result in people turning up outside his house.

Something similar happened when he took part in a documentary for ITV in 2019, and Fury is wary of history repeating itself.

Speaking to OK magazine, he said: “I think we’ll probably have to move again like we had to after the ITV documentary a few years ago.

“Loads of people kept turning up to the house and ringing the door at 4am. What people don’t understand is that being famous it’s not a pleasurable thing to be absolutely honest.”

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Kardashians-style documentary has affirmed Fury’s place as one of the most popular sports people out there – and something of a national treasure.

The nine-episode documentary even features Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, as well as all of the boxer's equally hilarious children.

Meanwhile, Tyson’s voice before a life-altering sparring accident has shocked fans, after the boxer admitted his signature raspy sound was a result of what happened.

The heavyweight champion previously spoke about how the punch to the throat caused a blood clot which permanently altered his voice.

"Ever since then, I now sound like my dad", he joked as he told the story on Hits Radio recently.

In the clip, taken from his first TV interview back in 2008, Fury had no huskiness to his voice at all.

