Tyson Fury fans shocked to hear voice before life-altering punch to throat

Tyson Fury's voice before a life-altering sparring accident has shocked fans, after the boxer admitted his signature raspy sound was a result of what happened.

The heavyweight champion previously spoke about how the punch to the throat caused a blood clot which permanently altered his voice.

"Ever since then, I now sound like my dad", he joked as he told the story on Hits Radio recently.

In the clip, taken from his first TV interview back in 2008, Fury had no huskiness to his voice at all.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter