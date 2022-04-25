Fans caught Antonio Reed of the Tampa Bay Bandits teabagging' Mike Stevens of the New Orleans Breakers during a United States Football League match on Sunday.

As Stevens was running, Reed tackled the defensive back causing him to fall to the ground.

Before Stevens could get up, Reed placed his crotch over Stevens and crouched his body, mimicking the sexual act of a man putting their testicles in another person's face.

It's known as 'teabagging' and was made popular by the video game, Halo. Players 'teabag' each other after a kill.

In the NFL, 'teabagging' is considered a form of taunting, and players are not allowed to do so or face a penalty. If a player is called for taunting twice in one game, they can be ejected entirely. But in the USFL, rules are more relaxed.

Fans joked about Reed's obscene act on social media and compared it to Halo.









While the league does have rules regarding personal fouls such as horse collars, face-mask penalties, roughing the passer, and more, it seems 'teabagging' is not a formal offense.



The USFL kicked off on April 16. Although there are no formal ties to the old USFL, which operated from 1983 to 1986, the 2022 version owns the trademarks of the old USFL.

The purpose of the USFL is to provide football during the off-season of the NFL with new rules that "improve game flow" and "get officiating calls right in a way that’s fair for both teams."

Despite Stevens sub coming to Reed's inappropriate act, the Breakers won 34-4 against the Bandits.



