Venus Williams has gone viral after she gave an epic response to a reporter who asked her why she is playing in Wimbledon this year.

The former Wimbledon winner is competing in the Mixed Doubles competition this year alongside Jamie Murray, the brother of Andy Murray.

On Saturday they won their first-round match against the team of Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska by 2 sets to 1 but it was the post-match press conference that got everyone talking.

In a clip shared by BBC Sport, Williams, who has won the ladies singles competition at Wimbledon five times, a reporter asks the pair the cliched question of if they are "in it to win it."

The reporter continued by referencing the fact that the pair's respective siblings couldn't get past the third round when they played together in 2019. He added: "Or is it the first target just to get past the third round where Serena and Andy came a cropper."

The older of the Williams sisters didn't take kindly to the question and replied: "What kind of question is that. We’re in it for a stroll. Come on."





The reporter didn't stop there though and asked "Are you here for the question or are you going all the way?"

Again Williams wasn't standing for this and clapped back "Are you going to write a good article or just a halfway decent one?"

Needless to say, people are loving the sassiness of Williams' replies to the reporter.

















Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.