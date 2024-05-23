Burnley fan has hilarious reaction to Vincent Kompany joining Bayern Munich

A Burnley fan has posted a hilarious viral reaction to Vincent Kompany's imminent arrival at Bayern Munich.

Kompany has been in charge at Burnley for two seasons; he won promotion with the Clarets in the 2022/23 season with a whopping 101 points to finish 21 points clear of third in the Championship.

But that was followed up with relegation from the Premier League this campaign, with Burnley finishing on 24 points and eight adrift of safety.

Some fans are therefore surprised he's being linked with one of the most high-profile jobs in Europe.

And one Burnley supporter took to social media to share a hilarious reaction.

@matthew_doe quoted a Tweet with news about the potential departure from Turf Moor and said: "Be interesting to see what kind of reception he gets next time we play them."





The last time the two sides met? Well... Never.

Kompany seems to be a popular choice with the German giants because of the way he completely changed Burnley.

He succeeded Sean Dyche as their last permanent manager who got them promoted twice and enjoyed just under seven years with the Clarets in the Premier League in total.

Dyche was known for playing a pragmatic style at Turf Moor; while some fans would say it wasn't the easiest on the eye, it was effective at keeping Burnley in the top division - he got them to finish as high as seventh in the 2017/18 season.

Kompany came in and changed everything, including a lot of personnel and a completely different style, playing more possession-based, build-up football after Burnley were relegated in 2021/22.

This worked wonders in the Championship but didn't translate into Premier League survival.

But that has not deterred Bayern Munich from pursuing him with negotiations said to be at an advanced stage.

