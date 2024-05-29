Vincent Kompany confirmed as Bayern Munich boss baffles social media

Bayern Munich have officially announced Vincent Kompany as their new head coach - and social media is somewhat baffled at the appointment.

The German giants announced Thomas Tuchel's successor on May 29 - it was widely speculated to be Kompany before it was confirmed.

Kompany, 38, was previously in charge of Burnley for two seasons; he won promotion with the Clarets in the 2022/23 season with a whopping 101 points to finish 21 points clear of third in the Championship.

But that was followed up with relegation from the Premier League this campaign, with Burnley finishing on 24 points and eight adrift of safety.

It led to a number of people to be perplexed at the links, let alone the announcement, and people on social media have shared their surprise.





























Others back him and want to see him to succeed though.

One Burnley fan had a hilarious reaction when the imminent announcement was still a rumour.

Speaking about signing, Kompany said: "I'm looking forward to the challenge of FC Bayern. It's a great honour to be able to work for this club - FC Bayern is an institution in international football.

"As a coach, you have to stand for what you are as a character: I love having the ball, being creative - but we also have to be aggressive and courageous on the pitch. I'm now looking forward to the basics: working with the players, building a team. Once the basis is right, success will follow."

Jan-Christian Dreesen, Bayern CEO, said: ""All of us at the club agree that Vincent Kompany is the right coach for FC Bayern and we are very much looking forward to working with him. Vincent Kompany represents exactly the togetherness and team spirit that we need."

Burnley shared a statement on X / Twitter and the Clarets were initially hopeful of retaining his services in the Championship next season.

It said: "While we were initially confident in retaining our manager, the changing dynamics of the situation made this impossible.

"We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent's ambition to explore new opportunities.

"We wish only the best for Vincent and would like to put on record our appreciation for his dedication every single day he was a part of this football club."

The club has said the search for a new manager is already underway and its ambition is an instant return to the Premier League.

