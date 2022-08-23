Manchester United overcame their disappointing start to the season by further compounding Liverpool's poor start to the campaign when Erik ten Hag's men won 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday night.

An impressive display from United, a far cry from their last outing against Brentford, saw the Red Devils go two up before the hour mark thanks to goals by Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Liverpool, who didn't look to be anywhere near the levels that they can usually achieve, did manage to pull one back thanks to a Mo Salah header on 81 minutes but it wasn't enough for them to salvage anything from the match.

While a jubilant United now look buoyed by this result, Liverpool, who are yet to win this season, will have to reassess things with manager Jurgen Klopp having a lot of problems to deal with, most notably the underperformances of their usually reliable centre back Virgil Van Dijk.

The 31-year-old Dutch defender was arguably at fault for United's first goal as he stood with his hands behind his back while Sancho controlled the ball before calmly slotting it into the bottom corner.

Unfortunately for Van Dijk the world of football fans is an unforgiving one and his unusual way of defending, in particular the stance he took, has been ridiculed and transformed into memes.

































Liverpool, who are currently 16th in the Premier League table now face newly promoted Bournemouth in their next game. Meanwhile, United will look to build on their success in their next outing against Southampton.



