The World Cup is almost upon us, as the biggest event in the footballing calendar begins later this month.

Qatar is hosting this year’s tournament as the matches move from summer to winter in order to tackle the country’s extreme heat.

It’s set to be a tournament like no other, and not always for the right reasons. Controversy surrounds the event, as pushback over the country’s human rights record and stance on homosexuality continues to make headlines in the run up to the tournament.

England will play their part in the World Cup, with captain Harry Kane set to wear a One Love anti-discrimination armband in a bid to highlight issues during the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s side are in Group B, and they’ll play the following games in the group stage.

21 November, 1pm: England vs. Iran

25 November, 7pm: England vs. USA

29 November, 7pm: Wales vs. England

There are a host of venues screening the games as well as the latter stages of the tournament in London. The semi-finals take place on 13 & 14 December, before the final on 18 December.

These are our top picks for where to watch England games in London – remember that many venues require booking in advance, especially for England games, and guests will often have to pay to secure their spot.

Vinegar Yard

Vinegar Yard in London Bridge PR handout

If you feel like braving the chill this November to watch the games outside, Vinegar Yard will be showing all the matches on its al fresco screens. The venue in London Bridge will welcome fans to its winter terrace, with heaters installed to keep fans warm. Tickets are £25 and include a beer on entry and a food token.

72-82 St Thomas St, SE1 3QX, designmynight.com

Boxpark (Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley)

Boxpark always offers up a good atmosphere PR handout

Boxpark is always good for a party when the football is on, and all three venues in London are showing World Cup games. The Wembley and Croydon venues can hold up to 1,200 capacity, and you can guarantee the place will be rocking for England matches. It’s not just the live screenings either, as there’ll also be entertainment thrown in with DJs and special guests.

Tickets for England games include a food voucher and cost £20, while non–England games range from £5 to £10.

Boxpark, various locations, boxpark.co.uk

Pizza Pilgrims

Pizza Pilgrims Hyde Park is offering a tasty deal this month, as guests can book a spot to enjoy unlimited pizza while watching the games in the Secret Garden basement. Tickets start at £45 and also include three drinks tokens.

36 - 38 Queensway, W2 3RS, designmynight.com

Flat Iron Square

Enjoy the buzz of the games at Flat Iron Square in London Bridge, with tickets costing £10 and including a pint on arrival. Or, push the boat out and secure a table from £200, with a guaranteed table with a view of a screen, three pitchers of Amstel and unlimited soft drinks.

45 Southwark St, SE1 9HP, flatironsquare.co.uk

Hackney Bridge

Hackney Bridge is one of the best spots to head in east London for the tournament, promising one of the biggest screens in the city for England games. It has committed to showing every game in the tournament, with non-England games being shown in its Hanger Bar. Guests can book a table of four or eight, priced at £100 and £200 respectively. The packages include one £10 food token each and one pint per person.



Units 1-28, Echo Building, E Bay Ln, E15 2SJ, hackneybridge.org

Clapham Grand



One of the best event spaces south of the river is opening up its doors again for the football. Every England game is being shown on the Grand’s 25ft screen with tickets starting at £9.50. You’d better act quick though, as the game against the USA is already sold out.

The Grand, Clapham Junction, 21-25 St John’s Hill, SW11 1TT, claphamgrand.com

Greenwood

One of the best sports bars in the city is open now for bookings, with Greenwood in Victoria offering a smart spot to take in the action. Get booking as soon as you can to secure a place, or go further and invest in one of their World Cup packages. They start at £350 for 48 bottles of Moretti, as well as one of their quarterback platters, a wingback platter and sharing nachos.

170 Victoria St, SW1E 5LB, greenwoodlondon.com

