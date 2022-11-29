England and Wales are preparing for their biggest ever game against one another, as they face off in the last group game tonight (November 29) at the Qatar World Cup.

Now, one Cardiff pub has confirmed it’s banning England supporters from watching the game inside its premises in a bid to keep fans safe.

O'Neill's in the Welsh capital is expecting "extreme levels of passion and support" around the match and is taking steps to ensure safety, WalesOnline reports.

A spokesperson for the pub confirmed: "For the safety and comfort of all our team and guests, we have taken the decision to be a 'Home Fan Zone' tomorrow evening. This means we will only be allowing supporters of the Welsh team into the premises.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"The extreme levels of passion and support on show for this particular game are like nothing we have ever seen before, and we want everyone to enjoy it in a safe and friendly atmosphere. Many thanks for your understanding, and we look forwards to watching a great game. Cymru am Byth!”

England fans are preparing to watch their final group game on Tuesday night Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

It’s the first time two home nations have played against one another at a World Cup, and the first time Wales have made an appearance at the biggest tournament of them all since 1958.

England only need to avoid a four-goal defeat at the hands of Wales to qualify for the last 16, however Wales need to force a result to move into the next round.

Speaking ahead of the game, England manager Gareth Southgate said: “We’ve got to just focus on what we’re about, preparing for the game in our normal way.

“We’ve got to bring our quality to the game and composure and play with tempo that makes our team really difficult to play against.

“So, it’s pointless us focusing on what is said before the game. We’ve got to go on the pitch and play well.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.