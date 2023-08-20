No, the protester at the World Cup final wasn’t from Just Stop Oil

In amongst all the drama of England’s Lionesses taking on Spain in the World Cup final in Australia, play was delayed due to a protester making it onto the pitch – but the person involved was not from the climate group Just Stop Oil as some Twitter/X users have claimed.

Spain is currently in touching distance of the trophy, with the Spaniard’s captain Olga Carmona putting the ball in the back of the net early in the first half.

It’s now gone to half-time at the time of writing.

But away from the sport itself, the game also saw a protester enter the pitch – something the cameras managed to cut away from.

Images from Reuters show the protester wearing a ‘Stop Putler’ shirt featuring an image of Russian president Vladimir Putin, suggesting the pitch invader was voicing his opposition to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

However, football fans were quick to speculate that Just Stop Oil were behind the incident:

While previous stunts from the group have included disrupting the likes of Wimbledon, London Pride and the Chelsea Flower Show, this wasn’t their latest one.

