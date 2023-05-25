As three Just Stop Oil activists took to Chelsea Flower Show to throw paint over the RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden, a passerby appeared to casually pull out a hose and spray the orange powder off them.

"What use is a garden if you can't eat?", they shouted, as guests at the show branded them 'morons'.

The woman calmly took the water and sprayed them down, as she tried to preserve the work of the garden, which is said to have been 'permanently damaged'.

Three people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage.

