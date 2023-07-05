Wimbledon crowd boo Just Stop Oil as they cause havoc at tennis tournament

Just Stop Oil have today disrupted Wimbledon tennis tournament in London (5 July), by throwing orange confetti over court 18.

Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro were mid-match when a number of protestors ran onto the grass, with one even sitting down.

They were quickly chased away by security, when the crowd began to boo.

The players, however, remained calm throughout the situation.

New images of those involved see them surrounded by police officers. It's not yet known if any arrests have been made.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter