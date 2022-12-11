Some people still seem to think that women only belong on TV to present the weather or hold up gameshow placards.

And so, inevitably, Twitter was awash with complaints on Saturday night about ITV’s pre-match coverage of England’s World Cup clash with France.

Rather than listen to what Jill Sott, Eni Aluko and Laura Woods had to say about the imminent quarter-final match, the tedious bellyachers spouted the usual protests that there were “too many women commentators”.

TalkSPORT founder Kelvin MacKenzie whined: “Why has ITV loaded its World Cup punditry with women? Fans want experts who have lived the game at the highest level. That can't be, and isn't, women. The occasional voice yes, the often dominant voice no.”

However, streams of people were quick to point out just how laughably flawed his point was.

Scott MBE, a former England midfielder, helped the national team to victory in this year’s UEFA Women's Euros, and over the course of her career won a number of trophies including three Womens League Cups and three Womens FA Cups. Oh and she also represented her country in a number of World Cups.

If that’s not “living the game at the highest level”, we’re not sure what is.

Meanwhile, Aluko made 102 appearances for England in her 12 years as a professional player, again competing at World Cups and the Euros, as well as the 2012 Olympics. We’ll refrain from repeating ourselves here, and let Twitter do the talking:

But hey, maybe MacKenzie sources his views on women from around the time England's men last won a World Cup... 1966.

