Manchester United's Wout Weghorst is surprisingly good at singing

Manchester United's Wout Weghorst doesn't just have incredible skills on the football field – he also knows how to sing his heart out, as evidenced in a clip of him singing Ne-Yo's "So Sick."

In the clip, which was filmed by French footballer Maxence Lacroix and uploaded by the Twitter account TheShowtimeReds, Weghorst exuberantly belts the R&B ballad as his teammates dance and cheer him along with their phones waving the air.

Viewers were impressed with his singing abilities, noting that his initiation has the capability to be the best the club has encountered.

One person on Twitter wrote: "WTF, he sounds amazing."

Another wrote: "Bruh he has a great voice," while a fourth added: "Woooooaahhh. And an absolute tune too! What a man already."



Someone else believes Weghorst will make the team's dressing room a "lively" place, writing: "Have a feeling he will make the dressing room more lively."

On Friday evening, Manchester United finished off their surprise loan signing of Weghorst after being loaned out to the Turkish team Besiktas last summer. This was done to fill the spot left by Cristiano Renaldo following his departure from United in November.

According to The Independent, Weghorst said that he feels it's the right moment for him to be a part of the team.

"For me, [to play for] the biggest club is, of course, amazing, and as I've always said as a football player, and also as a human being, the stage I am at now, the [experience] that I have, I am ready for it," he said in his first interview as a United player.

