WWE Wrestlemania 40 Night One results

Over 70,000 expectant fans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia saw belts change hands, families fight and stars rise as Wrestlemania 40's first night.

There were 2 title changes with the first belts dropping during the six-pack ladder match as The Judgement Day saw their four belts split between two new teams.

Stars like Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Jade Cargill shone over the first night of action.

The Rock returned to wrestling by entering the ring for the first time in eight years to join Reigns to face Rollins and Rhodes.

Now, we look ahead to more from Night Two, with Rhodes taking aim at Reigns for the big prize to draw this year's Wrestlemania to a close.

Until then, here's all the results from Night One of Wrestlemania 40:

WrestleMania - Night One results

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) wins on pinfall against Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley (c) wins on pinfall against Becky Lynch Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship : Belts split - The Awesome Truth - Raw Tag-Team champions. A-Town Down Under - Smackdown Tag-Team champions

: Belts split - The Awesome Truth - Raw Tag-Team champions. A-Town Down Under - Smackdown Tag-Team champions Rey Mysterio and Andrade defeats Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar on pinfall

Jey Uso defeats Jimmy Uso via pinfall

Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill defeat Damage CTRL via pinfall

Intercontinental Championship : Gunther is beaten on pinfall by new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

: Gunther is beaten on pinfall by new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn The Rock and Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins by pinfall (As Rock and Reigns won, the championship match on Night Two will be held under Bloodline Rules).

