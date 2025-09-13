Joe Rogan podcast with Charlie Sheen captures real-time reaction to Charlie Kirk shooting

Joe Rogan and Charlie Sheen were recording an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience when news broke that conservative activist Charlie Kirk had been shot and killed.

Kirk was killed during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (10 September). The suspect’s identity was revealed following a two-day manhunt.

About two and a half hours into the podcast, Rogan suddenly interrupted the flow of conversation.

"Should we bring this up? I guess we have to," he said, before adding: "We just found out that Charlie Kirk got shot."

"That’s f**king awful," Sheen responded.

At first, Rogan sought clarification from producer Jamie Vernon amid conflicting reports about Kirk’s condition.

"One of the guys out there just said it was confirmed that he was dead," Rogan said as fresh updates arrived in the studio.

Sheen was quick to reflect on the implications: "Murdered for having a different opinion from somebody else. Different ideology from somebody else... beliefs that didn’t align."

Rogan, struggling to find words, added: "Yeah. Yeah. I mean... I don’t know who did it or..."

When Vernon confirmed Kirk’s death, Sheen said: "Rest in peace [...] he didn’t deserve that, nobody deserves that."

Rogan then voiced concerns about the wider cultural response, warning there would be "a lot of people celebrating this" – something he described as "so scary and dangerous".

"He’s not a violent guy, he’s talking, talking to people on college campuses. He wasn’t even particularly rude. He tried to be pretty reasonable with people," Rogan said.

"He’s a very intelligent guy whether you agree with him or don’t, and there’s a lot of stuff I didn’t agree with him on, that’s fine. You’re allowed to disagree with people without celebrating the fact that he got shot.

"What you’re supposed to do with a guy like that if you’re opposing him is debate him, have a conversation where your argument is more compelling than his. That’s what people should be celebrating, discourse, we used to do that."

Sheen summed up the sentiment more bluntly: "Do some homework and bring it to the table."

