WrestleMania 40 - Live updates as huge set revealed

WrestleMania XL - the 40th edition of the star-studded Wrestling event will be headlined by Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and of course, The Rock, over two nights on both April 6th and 7th live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on both Peacock and the WWE Network.

The exceptional card puts three of the four stars in main event action on both nights, as The Rock and Reigns team up on night 1 to face Rhodes and Rollins with a match stipulation that will alter the conditions under which Reigns V Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is played out.

There's also plenty of drama outside of the men's main event - Rhea Ripley will face stiff competition from Becky Lynch to hold onto her Women's World Championship after running the show for a year. Gunther will also risk his record reign as Intercontinental Champion against plucky underdog Sami Zayn. Logan Paul faces a dramatic bout against both Kevin Owens and Randy Orton as a strong stable of pedigree talent looks to bully the up-and-coming superstar United States Champion to claim the gold.

We'll have all the updates for you from now until the bell rings out for the last time on the 7th in our live blog below.

WrestleMania - Night 1

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (If Rhodes and Rollins win, all members of The Bloodline will be barred from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2. If Rock and Reigns win, the championship match on Night 2 will be held under Bloodline Rules).

Women's World Championship : Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic

Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso

Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar

WrestleMania - Night 2

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits vs. Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain

