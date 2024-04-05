The Rock turns on Joe Biden and refuses to endorse him for president

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has explosively turned his back on US president Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election, having endorsed the Democrat in 2020.

Speaking to Fox News, Johnson, who is competing at WrestleMania this weekend, announced that he will not be making an endorsement for either Biden or Donald Trump in the election adding that his goal is to bring this country together."

The 51-year-old told Fox and Friends: "'The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time. I realize now going into this election, I will not do that, my goal is to bring this country together.

'I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 per cent."

The Rock backed Biden over Trump in 2020, stating that is was the first time that he had ever endorsed a presidential candidate, adding that Biden and Kamala Harris were "the best choice to lead our country”.





Back to the Fox interview, Johnson added: "Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer's no. Do I believe we are going to get better? I believe in that, I'm an optimistic guy and I believe we can get better.

"I thought back then when we talk about hey you know I'm in this position where I have some influence and it's my job then, I felt like that then, it's my job now to exercise my influence and share with – this is who I'm going to endorse. Am I going to do it again this year? That answer's no."

Johnson was speaking to Fox from inside the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia where WrestleMania 40 will be taking place. He will be teaming with his cousin Roman Reigns as part of 'The Bloodline' to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event on Saturday night.

It will be The Rock's first match inside a WWE ring since WrestleMania 29 in 2013, which coincidentally saw an appearance by Donald Trump as he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

