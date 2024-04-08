WWE Wrestlemania 40 results as Cody Rhodes wins Undisputed Universal Championship

Over 140,00 expectant fans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia saw belts change hands, families fight and stars rise as Wrestlemania 40 took place across two nights.

Fans saw 6 title changes and a Money in the Bank briefcase cash-in from Damien Priest, with the first belts dropping during the six-pack ladder match as The Judgement Day saw their four belts split between two new teams on Night One.

Stars like Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Jade Cargill shone over the two nights of action.

On Night One, The Rock returned to wrestling by entering the ring for the first time in eight years to join Reigns to face Rollins and Rhodes.

On Night Two, Rhodes challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a chaotic bout that involved no fewer than six intruders - including The Rock and The Undertaker. We also saw drama on the World Heavyweight Championship scene, one of the matches of the weekend in the women's division and a wild and wonderful US championship defence.

Here's all the results from the Wrestlemania 40 weekend

WrestleMania - Night One results

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) wins on pinfall against Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley (c) wins on pinfall against Becky Lynch Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship : Belts split - The Awesome Truth - Raw Tag-Team champions. A-Town Down Under - Smackdown Tag-Team champions

: Belts split - The Awesome Truth - Raw Tag-Team champions. A-Town Down Under - Smackdown Tag-Team champions Rey Mysterio and Andrade defeats Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar on pinfall

Jey Uso defeats Jimmy Uso via pinfall

Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill defeat Damage CTRL via pinfall

Intercontinental Championship : Gunther is beaten on pinfall by new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

: Gunther is beaten on pinfall by new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn The Rock and Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins by pinfall (As Rock and Reigns won, the championship match on Night Two was held under Bloodline Rules).

WrestleMania - Night Two results

World Heavyweight Championship: Drew McIntyre beats Seth Rollins (c) via pinfall

Drew McIntyre beats Seth Rollins (c) via pinfall World Heavyweight Championship (MITB cash-in) : Damien Priest beats Drew McIntyre (c) via pinfall

Damien Priest beats Drew McIntyre (c) via pinfall 'Philadelphia Street Fight': Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits defeat Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain via pinfall

LA Knight beats AJ Styles via pinfall

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) defeats Kevin Owens and Randy Orton via pinfall to Owens.

Logan Paul (c) defeats Kevin Owens and Randy Orton via pinfall to Owens. WWE Women's Championship: Bayley beats Iyo Sky (C) via pinfall

Bayley beats Iyo Sky (C) via pinfall Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes beats Roman Reigns (c) via pinfall

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.