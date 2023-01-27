WWE forced to drop tag team name because of a porn company

The WWE revealed that Sheamus and Drew McIntyre would be named The Banger Bros at the beginning of the month. However, the tag team duo's name was seemingly forced to be changed because it sounds like the mainstream porn company Bang Bros.

In the latest installment of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, wrestling and mixed martial artist reporter Dave Meltzer said that the professional wrestling company dropped "the name The Banger Bros for Sheamus & McIntyre after finding out about the porno company called The Bang Bros."

One person on Twitter wrote: "Ain't no way they JUST learned about it."

"Man, that took them long enough to find that out," another added.

A third quipped: "It was only a matter of time."

And it does seem true that the WWE was aware that the name sounded like the adult industry.

"There has been some notice that the name Banger Bros for the tag team of Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. Evidently, there is a porn company called Bang Bros," Meltzer wrote when the announcement of the name first came about.

Both Sheamus and McIntyre had even poked fun at it on social media.

This isn't the first time the WWE has come up with names similar to NSFW organisations.

According to TheSportster, wrestlers Paige, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch had labeled themselves The Submission Sorority, which was the same name as another group of women who made pornographic content.

The group swiftly had the name changed to the acronym PCB instead.

Sheamus and McIntyre are gearing up to perform in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, which will determine who performs at Wrestlemania 38.

The event airs on Saturday, 29 January, at 8pm ET at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and will be available for streaming on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network around the world.

