Jackass star Johnny Knoxville officially entered himself into the history books on Saturday when he entered the WWE Royal Rumble but he wasn't the only celebrity in the men's equivalent of the match.
The 50-year-old actor and stunt man entered the match at number 9 and lasted one minute 26 seconds which was far from the shortest time anyone spent in the match.
Wearing a bizarre red and white outfit, Knoxville went straight for his on-screen rival Sami Zayn and many felt that he was throwing better-worked punches than many of the other wrestlers in the match.
I wish Johnny Knoxville lasted a little longer in The Royal Rumble match. pic.twitter.com/J8yCGvkKVZ— Doug Rush (@Doug Rush) 1643516734
Johnny Knoxville throws better punches than most of our roster #RoyalRumble— WWE Creative Humor (@WWE Creative Humor) 1643516247
knoxville has better strikes than half the \u201clegends\u201d in the womens rumble— snowboiiii \ud83e\ude9d #hookgang (@snowboiiii \ud83e\ude9d #hookgang) 1643516274
Knoxville was throwin\u2019 better strikes than Rousey\n#royalrumble— Montucky Screwjob (@Montucky Screwjob) 1643517165
MANY part-timers were worse than Johnny Knoxville tonight— Bryan Alvarez (@Bryan Alvarez) 1643516341
thinking about johnny knoxville\u2019s shibata forearmpic.twitter.com/gDGMjIyTsf— \u2727\uff65\uff9fslater (@\u2727\uff65\uff9fslater) 1643523734
Unfortunately for Knoxville, his time in the match was brief after he was double-teamed by AJ Styles and Montez Ford before being kicked out of the ring by Sami Zayn who also wound up getting eliminated just moments later.
After taking a BEATING from the likes of @AJStylesOrg and @MontezFordWWE, @realjknoxville gets ELIMINATED by @SamiZayn! #RoyalRumblepic.twitter.com/aBCavWKE2W— WWE (@WWE) 1643519098
Later on, Knoxville did tease that his dispute with Zayn is far from over so fans can potentially look forward to seeing the pair clash again later down the line. For now, Knoxville has his new movie Jackass Forever to promote which hits cinemas on 4th February.
As mentioned, Knoxville was far from the only celebrity to appear in the match as Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny also made an appearance. The 27-year-old had competed at last year's WrestleMania and was still impressive managing to last more than seven minutes and eliminating both Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler.
He was thrown out though by the eventual winner Brock Lesnar, who was another surprise entrant having lost his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night. The former UFC heavyweight champion will now have the chance to for a rematch with Lashley at WrestleMania or face his long-term rival Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.
Meanwhile, in the women's Royal Rumble, it was also another former UFC star who triumphed as Ronda Rousey, who has not competed in a WWE ring since 2019. Rousey entered at number 28 and eliminated five other women, including Charlotte Flair to stamp her ticket for a championship match at WrestleMania.
THE ROWDY ONE IS BACK.\n\n@RondaRousey is in the #RoyalRumble Match!!!pic.twitter.com/qUEHGwMlhn— WWE (@WWE) 1643509928
Royal Rumble results in full:
- WWE Championship: Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns via DQ
- Ronda Rousey wins women's Royal Rumble match
- Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Doudrop
- WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Brock Lesnar
- Edge and Beth Phoenix def. The Miz and Maryse
- Brock Lesnar wins men's Royal Rumble match.
