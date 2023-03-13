XFL accidentally broadcasts half-naked player

This is probably not what people meant when they said they wanted to go behind the scenes...

Footage of the XFL team the St Louis Battlehawks is going viral on Twitter after viewers noticed a nearly nude player was caught changing in the background.

On Sunday, cameras followed Battlehawks quarterback AJ McCarron through the locker room where he hugged his teammates after their win against the Arlington Renegades.

McCarron embraced one teammate and gave kudos to another for helping them defeat the Renegades 24-11.

However, unbeknownst to camera operators, one player was still in the middle of putting on pants during the sweet encounter.

Although viewers didn’t get a total view of the man’s lower body, they did catch a glimpse of his buttock, legs, and hips.

One Twitter user shared a video of the moment writing, “XXX-FL.”

The XFL was started in 2018 as an alternative to the NFL. It is an extension of the original XFL which was created in 2001.

The XFL league consists of eight teams across the US and although very similar to rules and traditional NFL gameplay, it is meant to be more entertaining - on a similar level to professional wrestling.

Many joked that the almost-nude player was definitely a more entertaining aspect of the game.

Some joked about the towel that the player was holding, which luckily covered up his lower extremities.





Sunday's game boasted a crowd of more than 38,000 people - the largest attendance of an XFL game ever.



