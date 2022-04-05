A Ukrainian soldier and MMA fighter shared the moment he recovered his world championship belt from his home in Irpin.

Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov posted a video to Instagram on Friday where he is seen recovering the belt while dressed in a full military uniform.

The 28-year-old was due to take on Brit Michael “Venom” Page for a title fight on May 13th but pulled out to instead defend his country.

In the video, he is seen climbing up a ladder in the house holding a plastic bag. He opened the bag to find his belt wrapped up in a blanket.

"A belt with the great history," he wrote in the caption.

"Now I definitely won't give it away. My mom hid it well and it survived the bombing."

In a separate post, he raised the belt above his head as he posed with his fellow countrymen in their military garb.

In a video posted last month, he condemned Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said: “You [Russia] are not saving us, we are defending from you.

Russian troops came to our territory and say that they are 'saving.' I wonder, whom did you save in this particular house?

"And that's just the small part of it. Orphanages, civilians are also getting hit.”

