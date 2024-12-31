People are just realising what happens inside an air fryer - and they're stunned

We already know a few things about air fryers: They're generally a healthier way of cooking, use less electricity, and speed things up in the kitchen.

But there's one thing you might not have realised - just what goes on inside when you turn it on.

On standard air fryers, there's usually no way of knowing what goes on in the drawers or what happens to your food as it's getting cooked.

However, one of the latest models, the Ninja Crispi, comes with a glass window on the front, meaning users can finally watch their meals in action - and they're kind-of horrified.





In the clip, someone had put a wrap in their new air fryer, and was left surprised to find out that the machine propels the food into the air as it cooks.

An air fryer is powered by air (hence the name), however, most of the 8.3 million people who had viewed the video also had no idea that the cooking process would look like that.

"No way is my food just in there break dancing", one person noted, while someone else joked:

Another added: "That's why my cheese never stays on."

However, someone else noted that their method of keeping everything grounded was by simply making more food than they'd planned. It's a respectable tactic, I suppose.

Let's clear things up: Obviously if you've got something heavy in there, like a piece of meat, it's likely not going to be flying around like a remake of The Snowman, but for less bulky items, the force of the air can often be enough to pick it up.

So, next time you make something lightweight like fries, take pleasure in the knowledge that they could well be doing an acrobatics routine before they make it to your plate.

