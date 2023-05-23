TikToker who documented battle to raise £200,000 for Anorexia treatment has died

A TikToker who has spent the last couple of years documenting her heartbreaking battle against Anorexia Nervosa has sadly passed away.

Amy Bronwen Ellis, 42, known on the platform as @savingamycymru, racked up over 130,000 followers sharing her story about the reality of living with a severe eating disorder.

Based in Flintshire, north Wales, the former charity worker was left house-bound and in a wheelchair during the final months of her life, as her condition took hold.

In joining TikTok, Amy was looking to raise £200,000 to receive private medical treatment for her eating disorder, after NHS services 'failed' her.

She claimed to have previously tried treatments, but ended up developing 'refeeding syndrome' (when someone who is malnourished is put back onto a regular diet too quickly), making her condition worsen.

The content creator revealed her negative relationship with food began as early as four years old, when she was teased at school for having free lunches, as her family couldn't afford to send her with food.









However, years later, her GP seemingly shrugged off the devastating illness as 'a way of life', as described on her fundraising page.

Just days before her passing, she released a video from her bed telling supporters just how unwell she'd felt, not even being able to stand up and how she 'kept thinking of the worst'.

"I'm scared, I don't know what's happening. What have I got?", she said in the clip.

Despite fans encouraging her to go to hospital, her family later confirmed via her account that she didn't make it on time.

"I am devastated to hear this - and so angry at how it could have been so different if she had the right support", one fan wrote.

"This genuinely made me cry", another added.

Her cause of death is not known.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040.

