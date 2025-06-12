"I know I'm a woman": Congresswoman calls out treasury secretary for talking over her

Congresswoman Linda Sanchez was met with groans in a committee hearing on Wednesday (June 11) after insinuating that secretary Scott Bessent was talking over her because she's a woman.

Sanchez was challenging Bessent on the impact of tariffs enforced by the Trump administration when the treasury secretary tried to cut in.

Sanchez quickly cut him off saying, "Please don’t interrupt me… I know I’m a woman, but please try to limit yourself to answering my questions."

Committee members groaned as she said, "No, I’m sorry, but we get talked over all the time, and I don’t want that to happen at this hearing."

