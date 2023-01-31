People are furious at Apple for how it decided to mark Black History Month

An Apple Watch fitness notification to mark Black History Month has left some customers furious.

In a TikTok video shared by the account @prettycritical, she shared her "good morning" message to viewers but called out Apple for its "Unity Challenge" message.

Highlighting a screenshot image of the alert, the message reads as follows: "Let's come together to honor Black history. Earn this Unity award by closing your Move ring for seven days in a row during February."

"The one thing that Apple has to say about honoring Black people and Black history is use our product, maybe lose a little weight. I mean, come on," she continued.

People took to the comment section of her post, echoing her sentiments about the Apple notification.

One person wrote: "No, because [there are] so many other things they could've done with their platform to support the Black community + Black creators."

"Lose weight to end racism was not the approach I thought I'd ever hear," another added.

A third wrote: "Ok, I thought this was weird too – Apple could actually do something to support Black communities, but instead, this is what they do."

Someone else suggested alternative ways Apple could have marked the month: "So many things they could've done. They could geolocate Black business museums and memorials and awarded people for going."

This wouldn't be the first time Apple Watch has sparked confusion and outrage in people.

For International Women's Day 2022, Apple Watch reportedly told some women to get some exercise for 20 minutes to celebrate the day.

"International Women's Day Challenge. March 8 is a day to celebrate women around the world! Earn this award by doing any workout for 20 minutes or more," the message read, in part.

Indy100 reached out to Apple for comment via email.

