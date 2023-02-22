Man says he'll pay you $10,000 if you find him a wife

How good is your dating app game? It could make you rich.

A paid assignment in New York City is going viral, apparently posted by a rather attractive guy who just can't be bothered to play message ping-pong over text.

He wants someone to take care of all his 'witty banter', and in return he'll pay $200 per date attained, $2,000 that date turns into a girlfriend, and $10,000 if that girlfriend becomes his wife.

The assignment read:

I'm seeking a soulmate. But first, I'm seeking a Cyrano de Bergerac.

Me: a 30-something guy with a good Hinge profile but a low motor for messaging.

You: a witty banterer that loves the apps

Us: the most unstoppable force on the NY dating scene.

You'll be paid on commission. $200 for a date, $2,000 for a girlfriend, $10,000 for a wife. To be considered, share evidence of what a charming writer you are.



Cyrano de Bergerac was a French novelist who was part of the libertine movement of the 17th century.

He is best-known as the inspiration for the eponymous 1897 play. Quite an ask on the 21st-century NYC dating scene.

But people on Twitter foresee some problems with his plan.



"I can't imagine a scenario where this doesn't blow up in his face," one said. "What happens when the lackey steals the girl? This could be a movie if they still made romcoms."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Another made a similar comment, adding: "Also the whole point of Cyrano de Bergerac was that she fell in love with the guy saying all the nice words, not the handsome face."

Others had concerns that he'd use the sample messages for free: "Don't trust this. He's going to take your sample witticisms and use them so he doesn't have to pay."

If he's into bigamy, it could be a real moneymaker...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.