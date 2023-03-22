Where does the viral 'Big Wave' song on TikTok come from?

There is always a track that is going viral on TikTok, from Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux's Jiggle Jiggle collab to Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary are just some examples.

Meanwhile, PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2and Lizzie McAlpine's ceilingsare two songs that have blown up this year, and as we're still only in March, we can expect many more songs to do the same.

Recently, a song called "Big Wave" has been circulating on TikTok which is actually a remix of a popular K-pop track.

Here's everything you need to know about the track:

The original song is actually called DICE by the K-pop girl group NMIXX.

The six-piece band was formed by sub-label of JYP Entertainment named SQU4D, the same company who formed the successful K-pop girl group TWICE.

Members of NMIXX include: Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin, and last year made their debut (February 2022).

Ad Mare is the name of their debut first single album with the lead single 'O.O,' which was also released in February 2022.

Though the song DICE didn't drop until later on in September 2022 as part of their second single album Entwurf.

So how was the remix created?

The "Big Wave" remix that has become popular on TikTok was created by TikTok user called @cxchae on February 16.

In the video, vocals from the NMIXX track are merged with the melody of Labyrinth's song 9lives and the original video has received over 3.1m views, 314,000 likes, and thousands of comments from people who loved the remix.





@cxchae I SWEAR THIS IS THE LAST SOUND IM GONNA MAKE #NEWSOUND #CXCHAE #EDITOR #GIVECREDIT





One person wrote: "It needs a full song. ACTUALLY IT NEEDS A WHOLE ALBUM."

"THIS GOES HARD," another person said.

Someone else added: "This audio is so addicting bro."

"I need this on my playlist. Is it on Spotify?!" a fourth person asked.

The remix is now part of a TikTok trend "the Big Wave challenge" where people copy the dance NMIXX does in the music video of the original song.





@brian.drippy The OG's already know who that is😂 DC:ME #foryou #viral #bigwave #nmixx #bigbnlilb





They dance then point the camera towards the floor for a moment before the camera points back up as the person dances as the reappear on screen, this challenge appears to originate from TikToker @brian.drippy whose video received 2.1m views.

The trend has seen singer Khalid doing the challenge himself.

