Lady Gaga's 2011 song Bloody Mary has become a viral hit thanks to the Netflix series Wednesday- despite the track not actually being featured in the show.

It is the eighth song on the musician's iconic Born This Way album, released over 11 years ago, and is currently number 1 on the Shazam Top 200 global charts as well as a trend on TikTok.



Wednesday's (Jenna Ortega) iconic dance number in the show - which Ortega choreographed herself, inspired the moves of 1980s goths - has been a big talking point of the show in the scene set to Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps.

Now, viewers have been recreating the dance on TikTok - some even sporting the iconic braids, and emotionless expressions - where people have been using a sped-up version of Gaga's electropop song for the trend.

@heyitsbessma This is how i'm gonna dance at every party from now on #wednesday #wednesdayaddams

This has caused a revival in the song's popularity, with a hashtag of the chorus lyrics "I'll dance, dance, with my hands" receiving over 44.6m views, while the sound has been used in over 1.2m videos.

The trend has even captured the attention of Gaga herself who took to Twitter to respond to the Wednesday Addam's official account that gave the fictional character's "approval" of Bloody Mary.

"Slay Wednesday! You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here)" the singer tweeted.

Lady Gaga is a fan of Wednesday as she welcomed the fictional character to the "Haus of Gaga" Twitter/LadyGaga

Perhaps Bloody Mary will feature in Wednesday season two?

Elsewhere, another instance of an older song seeing a revival in popularity was earlier this year when Kate Bush's 1985 song Running Up That Hill stormed up the charts in several countries when it was the soundtrack to a pivotal scene in season four of Stranger Things.

