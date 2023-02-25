Carpenter does woodwork in bikini just to 'p**s off men'

A carpenter with thousands of followers has revealed that she works in a bikini specifically to “p*ss off” old male carpenters.

Known as The Bikini Carpenter on TikTok, she has gained a following of almost 40,000 who watch her woodworking videos while wearing a bikini and without safety equipment.

Taking on the male-dominated industry of carpentry, she shares videos of herself sawing and using heavy machinery on pieces of wood, but it's often the captions that reveal the most.

Captioning one clip, she wrote: “These oldhead misogynistic carpenters on here aren’t gonna like this one.”

On another, she shared: “Sawing brass in a bikini to p*ss off the old male carpenters on here.”

Judging by the misogynistic comments, it’s clear to see why the industry needs to increase its gender diversity. Some people accused her of pretending to do carpentry for views, despite it being reported that she owns her own wooden crafts business.

One person commented on a clip: “Now I'm trying to figure out if she is actually a carpenter or if her boyfriend lets her do videos with his stuff.”

Someone else wrote: “Somebody give that girl a fingernail file lol gorgeous.”

While some clearly had an issue with the fact a woman was doing carpentry, others seemed genuinely concerned about her lack of safety gear.

“Something is wrong on this example... you need anti-cut gloves,” someone wrote.

As well as taking on TikTok, the carpenter also has a strong following of 404,000 on Instagram and another 22,000 on YouTube.

