TikTok star Bobby Moudy dies aged 46

TikTok star and dad of three Bobby Moudy has died at 46.

Over the last few years, Bobby made a name for himself on TikTok and garnered almost 400,000 followers in the process.

A family friend confirmed his death which happened on 28 April, describing him as "full of life and laughs".

In a fundraiser for Bobby's family, his friend wrote: "Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and friend.

"On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock."

His wife Jennifer shared a montage of family photos on social media, writing: "Bobby was an amazing father, husband and friend to so many."

She continued: "Bobby was one of a kind. He was loved. He will be dearly missed."

His daughter Kaitlyn led tributes on TikTok, with an emotional video captioned: "On April 28th my best friend was able to see our Heavenly Father.

She continued: "He was the most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend. He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him. He was and is still so loved by so many. He will forever be remembered. I hope you’re hugging louie tight for us. We’re counting down the days until we see you again."

Fans of Bobby turned to his account (@bbmoudy) to pay respects to the dad.

One heartbreaking comment read: "Bobby, I used to watch your videos after the gym, on a sad day a bad day. You guys would bring a bad day to a good day. When I lost everything last year to a house fire I watched your videos to help get me through. It’s never goodbye always see you later."

Another wrote: "RIP. Always loved to see your content. Praying for the whole family."

Meanwhile, a third added: "I can’t believe it….I just heard the news. And my heart dropped. I’m so sorry."

