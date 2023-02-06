These are the signs you're giving someone the ick, says body language expert

A body language expert has revealed the tell-all signs that you might be giving your date the ick.

From creating a barrier using an object in front of you to folding their arms, Adrianne Carter from Staffordshire explained that several key behaviours show they're just not that into you.



"A really simple rule for dates is when someone is leaning in - getting closer to you - it's probably going well," Adrianne said, adding: "However, when someone is giving you the ick you will be scrunching up your nose slightly."



"When someone doesn't like someone or has the ick, you will see that nose wrinkling of disgust. There will be lots of those expressions but short flashes of them, it won't be obvious but if you look for the signs it will be there."

She even suggests they might move an object, like a menu, in front of them - to create a barrier if they're not interested.

Adrianne says people will put up barriers - by either folding their arms or putting objects in front of them.

She said: "We sometimes put barriers in front of ourselves.

"If you are on a date, they might move something in front of them or, I hate to say it, cross their arms but some people do it for comfort.

"I have a simple rule of thumb - open facial expression, open-minded, open body language, they are interested."

Meanwhile, if a date is going well, they tend to lean in and give good eye contact – but not too much.

Adrianne said: "Creating lasting eye contact is important, the ideal time seems to be 60 to 70 per cent eye contact. If you do more that can become too intense and aggressive, it comes across a bit needy like you are waiting for a reaction."

Adrianne claims another sign that someone is interested in you is if they might flash their eyebrows.



"If you want to know if someone likes you and they’re not giving you constant eye contact – watch for this. A double eye flash is where someone looks away, looks again and looks again," she said.

Adrianne claims the move is "very revealing" and indicates that the person is interested.

"The eyebrow flash is not just for dating - you will see it throughout your life," she added. "If someone is interested in what you have to say they will often do an eyebrow flash with a little smile."

