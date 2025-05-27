'Boots only summer' latest TikTok fashion trend explained

Move over football shirts, there's a new sporty fashion trend that has emerged - and it's turned into a viral summer challenge.

People are having a "boots only summer", where they are not just restricting their footy cleats to the pitch but are actually wearing them out and about as a fashion (over-function) statement.

Celebrities such as Rosalia have been spotted wearing football boots as she stepped out in New York earlier this month in New Balance 442 cleats as she made her way to the Met Gala.

The viral challenge appears to have started in the UK and has since spread across the pond to the US, where people are showing off their outfits, complete with their cleats.

TikToker (@.madmaxx1) appears to be the first person who posted about a "boots only summer" on April 25, where he did an outfit check which included showing off the boots to the camera, and has since received 210,000 views.





@.madmaxx1 studs as well, gonna be a longgg summer #bootsonlysummer #fyp #pov #viral #trending #blowthisup





Social media star Noah Beck (@noahbeck) appeared to be inspired by the viral video as he put his camera on the ground and lifted his leg up to show the cleats he's wearing while drinking a matcha.

"Now here's a trend I can get behind," he wrote in the caption of the video on May 2, and tagged @.madmaxx1.

The video now has over 1.8 million views, where Brits were confused as to how he learned about the trend.

@noahbeck now here's a trend i can get behind🤧 @MP #haveawordwithhimref #greedyyy

"Welcome to the UK???? Idk," one person said.

A second person added, "What type of crossover is this?"

"#greedy? What does this guy know about our lingo," a third person wrote.

A fourth person added, "Wait, how did this get to him?"

Here are some more viral videos from the trend

TikToker @unknowncr7ttv posted a video with a group of friend who all had their football cleats on, displayed to the camera and declared that boots only summer has "landed in the US."









Meanwhile, creator Elanna (@elannasmithhh) paired her cleats with a black vest and jorts.





However, it has to be said that wearing cleats off the footy pitch could damage both the boots and your feet.

As football boot manufacturer UnoZero noted, football boots are only designed for "performance on the pitch."

"The studs on the bottom of your boots provide traction on grass or turf, not on asphalt, concrete, or other hard surfaces. When you take them out of their element, you risk damaging the studs, which affects their performance and longevity," they said.

"Wearing your boots outside of the game can cause unnecessary wear and tear. Damaged studs not only reduce grip, but they can also make your boots uncomfortable, potentially causing blisters or poor fit. And that’s something no player wants."

But fear not, as Adidas appears to have seen all the boots summer hype and is realising F50 Adiframe, which has a protective cover for the studs underfoot so you can use them off the pitch, as reported by House of Heat.

