The 'Blue Shirt Guy Dancing Salsa' meme explained

If there's one guarantee in life, there's always going to be a trending dance on social media - and the latest one involves a guy in a blue shirt doing the salsa that has become the latest meme...

It originated from a viral clip of a Russian dancer, Ruslan Aidaev (@aidaev_ruslan), teaching a salsa class to students and a part of the session (and he was sporting a blue shirt and grey trousers), as per Know Your Meme.

This was then reshared on TikTok in 2022 by @simbi33, with the tune GAEL STONE's song "Left & Right" added to it, where it then went viral with 24 million views.





And so from this, Aidaev became known as "Blue Shirt Guy", and the viral video inspired a trend where people would parody it or share memes related to the clip.

"How the first week of summer gonna feel," TikToker @unclelinkster as he shared clips of various people dancing, including a clip of Aidaev's salsa moves.









@unclelinkster2 SUMMER TIMEEEEE #assumptions #summertime #blueshirtguy #druski #foryou #dancing #summervibes #hyped #druskidance #fyp













Meanwhile, TikToker @sour.jimin posted the clip with the caption, "When my Latina friend's mom makes some good food, so I start salsa dancing to show my appreciation," and the video now has 4 million views.





@sour.jimin caption (just found out its samba not salsa dont get offended pls) #fyp #xyzcba #helpme #salsa #friend #bsf #latina #hispanic #satire #meme #dance #yay #foryoupage #fypシ゚viral #fypage #trend #viral #poosay #foryou









"TS how I be protecting bros sport in Summer 2025," TikToker Nicola (@nikola.doychev) wrote in his video where he can be seen doing the salsa in a car park, dancing in a park space while a car driver around the corner to try and take the space but can't as the creator is in the way.









Then you have people giving the dance a go themselves, like creators Johannes (@johannespetmanson) and Anders (@andersaago) whose rendition has a whopping 18 million views.

"When Friday arrives and a friend comes to visit," the creator wrote in the caption.





@johannespetmanson Kui kätte jõuab reede ja sõber tuleb külla @Ander Saago #blueshirtguy #latin #ballroomdance #samba #whisk





TikToker Valentin (@valorvalentin) went one step further and wore a blue shirt to follow the viral dance to a tee in his video which has 19 million views.









