Will the Kardashians be at the 2025 Met Gala?

The Met Gala is just days away, and right now there's one question on everyone's lips: Will the Kardashians be there?

Kim was the first to make the cut in 2019 when she attended the event with her ex-husband, Kanye West. At the time, she tweeted: "I didn’t know anyone [and] I’m sure no one wanted me there." She said that after the event, "I went home [and] cried after of insecurity."

In 2022, the entire family headed to the prestigious event, with Kim sporting the Marilyn Monroe 'Happy Birthday' dress and Kylie Jenner wearing Off-White as a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh.

Last year, Kim made headlines after wearing a tiny corset by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, and if her recent social media posts are anything to go by (including a $4,000 laser skin treatment), we're likely to see at least some of the family back at the Met Gala this year.

Here's everything we know so far:

When is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May every year, which means it'll take place on 5 May 2025.





What is the 2025 Met Gala theme?

This year's theme is 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', an homage to Black style - and more specifically dandyism. When it comes to the red carpet, we can expect lots of tailoring, Black designers, hats, pin stripes, and vibrant patterns and colours to boot.

“I feel that the show itself marks a really important step in our commitment to diversifying our exhibitions and collections, as well as redressing some of the historical biases within our curatorial practice,” lead curator of this year's Met exhibition, Andrew Bolton said in a statement. “It’s very much about making fashion at the Met more of a gateway to access and inclusivity.”

How is the guest list decided?

Unfortunately, not just anyone can buy a ticket to attend the event.

According to the New York Times, invitations are dependent on social status. Wintour still has the final say over every invitation.

Every year, designers and celebrities are selected to co-chair the event alongside Wintour. The hosting committee for 2025 are Doechii, Tyla, Usher, Janelle Monáe and Ayo Edebiri. LeBron James has been appointed honorary co-chair.

