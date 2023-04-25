Lots of people get neurotic when it comes to their wedding day.

People want it to be perfect from start to finish, from the food they eat, the weather and even the clobber that all their guests have on.

One bride has thoroughly embodied this by threatening to hire security to make people comply with her wedding dress code.

The code in question, the bride named Kiara De Jesus said on TikTok, is black.

And there is a reason why she is opting for a rather gothic theme for her big day. She said she was “requesting black for the funeral of my single era" and that there will be a "door person refusing entry to those that did not respect the dress code."

After explaining the plans for her nuptials, people gave mixed reactions.

"I did the same thing!!" one said.

"I would hire security & not let them go in," another confessed.

But one called her "Bridezilla".

What do you think?

