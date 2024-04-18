Brother steps in after father refuses to attend daughter's LGBT+ wedding

The father of a bride who didn’t attend his daughter’s wedding because it was same-sex has been shown up by his son after he stepped in to replace him.

But, for some same-sex couples who are simply trying to live their lives, homophobia from the people who are supposed to love them can impact them the most.

When same-sex couple Cyn and Tessa got married, they shared videos from their wedding day on their successful TikTok account @cynandtessa.

It should have been a happy day, but the couple revealed that one of the fathers was against their marriage due to their beliefs and refused to attend the wedding.

Text overlaying clips from their wedding explained: “My father-in-law is very religious, and he did not attend our wedding. My wife was devastated, but she tried not to show it.”

@cynandtessa When my father-in-law decided not to attend our wedding, our siblings stepped up 💜 #cuñados #lesbianwedding #queerwedding #wlw #mexicanwedding

Another video showed one of the bride’s dancing. Text explained: “In lieu of the father-daughter dance, her brothers stepped in for sibling dance.”

In the video, the bride could be seen having fun and dancing with her two brothers. The TikTok ended with a photograph captured from that moment.

The clip has been viewed over 3.2 million times and people in the comments offered the newlyweds their well-wishes.

“He will be the only one with regrets unfortunately but so glad your bros had your back!” one person wrote.

Another said: “I have truly learned that it is their loss. The ones that step up and fill that spot are the real MVPs! So happy you have her brothers. Congratulations again you guys, keep building your chosen fam.”

Someone else commented: “Having a daughter is a PRECIOUS gift. I’ll never understand a parent who wouldn’t attend their daughter’s wedding.”

One TikToker added: “He wasn’t needed! Your wedding was filled with true love and such peace.”

