Worker urges people to stop gossiping on Slack after claiming boss can see everything

A worker has urged her TikTok followers to not gossip on a work channel after claiming their boss can read everything.

Gabrielle Judge (@gabrielle_judge) turned the platform alleging, "Your boss is absolutely spying on you. Especially if you use Slack."

In the viral clip that racked up half a million views, she explained that the administrators can gain full access to chats with the click of a button.

She claimed that companies and seniors can also "request access to your private Slack chat." Subsequently, she urged: "Never say or write anything that you wouldn’t want everyone else to find out."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Companies are using tools to spy on employees," she reiterated in the video's caption. "You can tell if your job is spying on you through this remote working tip. Thanks to the rise of remote working and the great resignation this is now a thing."





@gabrielle_judge Companies are using tools to spy on employees. You can tell if your job is spying on you through this remote working tip. Thanks to the rise of remote working and the great resignation this is now a thing #toxicmanager #corporatejobs #9to5 #microsoftteamstips #mousejiggler #workersrights





Her video was soon flooded with concerned TikTokers, with one writing: "Uh oh I gotta stop venting so much on Teams."

One TikTok user claiming to be a head of IT chimed in: "Technically yes but no. We can export messages but it’s a LOT of work. It gives us a massive JSON file."

Others took the opportunity to joke about their senior peers.

"My boss can’t figure out how to download a PDF," a third joked, while another chimed in: "Your boss is not reading your slack messages unless you give them a specific reason to. They barely read their own messages lol."

Despite Gabrielle's claims, Vox reported that certain Slack plans require companies to have valid legal reasons before they can delve into any personal messages.

Indy100 reached out to Slack for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.