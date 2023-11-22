TikToker discovers millionaire's dirty secrets after buying second hand hard drive

Everyone loves a bargain, but sometimes people end up with more than they bargained for as one man discovered from an old Apple hard drive they picked up from a charity shop.

In a since-deleted TikTok clip, one man shared how his $15 Apple Time Capsule contained information that he simply did not need to know.

The man behind the account (@dankeunextgay) told viewers that it worked fine, but the original owner forgot to erase the hard drive. When he connected it to his computer, he said: "Whoever Don is, I'm sorry Don that I'm going through your s**t - but I have Don's computer and I'm going to update you guys on what I find."

The initial footage was met with intrigue across the platform, prompting the user to share a follow-up clip with more context.

"Instead of having just one backup, it has a whole list of backups. That way, if you want to go back to a certain period, you’re able to just go there instead," he explained. "So it’s not just one copy of his computer, it’s dozens from different time periods dating back to 2010."

He went on to suggest that it stored photographs from the eighties, with "audit history, credit card numbers, flight information," leading the TikToker to believe he was once a business owner.

"I have this man's bank account number," he continued. "I can see how much money he had in the bank at one point. I even have his life insurance information, and this dude is worth millions of dollars."



He added: "Now, keep in mind, this is from, like, 2010, so he’s probably dead by now. But still, the fact that I have access to this is crazy."

Before the video and TikTok account were deleted, the man said he wanted to track down Don's family to return his property.

"I don’t feel comfortable having it, and I don’t want to just delete it, so I’m gonna see if I can find at least someone to give it to," he said, before adding that there was also NSFW content also saved to the drive.

