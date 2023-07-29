The famous “Chalkboard Mom” revealed her daughter 11 years later

The viral "Chalkboard Mom" from 2012 has come back with an update on her daughter Laikynn, and social media is loving it.

McKinli Hatch had the now famous photo to her blog Mommy's Little Sunshine over ten years ago, whilst she was pregnant with her daughter.

The photo shows Hatch standing next to a chalkboard that lists the potential names for her daughter: Taylee, McKarty, Nayvie, and Maylee, all crossed out, with the circled "Lakynn" at the bottom. Hatch's unique name choice has ingrained herself, and her daughter, into internet culture, and 11 years later, we've been given an update.

Hatch posted a video of her and Laikynn at the beach with the caption "throw back to my first viral photo". The text overlay in the video reads: "The people realise you are the 'Chalk Board Mom' and Laikynn is now 11 years old."

Viewers seemingly loved the throwback as the jokes about Hatch's choice of spelling resurfaced a decade later.

@mckinli Throw back to my first viral photo 😅





"I named my daughter Mcieckaealeighphla (pronounced like Lauren) because of you," one viewer joked. "My daughter is Saighlaur (pronounced Mary of course) so I completely get it!"

Many said that Hatch was "iconic" for bringing us back for an update.

The TikTok even made its way over to Twitter, with many feeling nostalgic for the original meme:





Some also noticed that Laikynn's name is spelled with an extra 'I' than the original name:

But one user explained the reason behind the extra 'i':

The original blog has seemingly been inactive since 2016, but Hatch has since grown a sizeable following on TikTok, posting fashion content as well as documenting her experience as a single mum.

