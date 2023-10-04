People have 'fallen in love' with TikToker's unusual hotel deep clean habit

TikTok users have "fallen in love" with an influencer's "therapeutic" hotel cleaning habits.

In a viral clip that's racked up almost half a million views, Niki (@operation_niki) shared how she immediately unpacks and cleans her hotel room while travelling.

In the footage, Niki can be seen sanitising the bathroom using disinfectant wipes, before whipping out a string of unique gadgets to keep her belongings bacteria-free. These include a protector for her toothbrush and separate containers for all of her toiletries.

Niki's video was soon flooded with praise, with one writing: "I never thought to clean a hotel before I get into it. Now, I MUST do it."

"Nikiiiiii every time I come on here I head to Amazon after watching your videos," another added.

A third wrote: "Ma’am you keep me on the Amazon shop because all the gadgets are so necessary I Love it!!!"

"I’m you," another TikToker commented. "Used to travel for weeks at a time for work so being comfortable and sanitary was key. I’ll buy an extra suitcase if needed!"





@operation_niki I am incapable of packing lightly! I need ALL my things!!! 😭💕Do you pack light or do you have to carry EVERYTHING like me?! #clean #CleanTok #cleanwithme #cleaningmotivation #hotelclean #momtok #asmr #hotelcleaning #organized #organization #cleaninghacks #cleaningtips









It comes after a hotel worker urged people to stop using the complimentary products at their accommodation.

"Here's your tip. Don't ever use these," she said, "Why? Because they're not secure."

The woman unscrewed the lids of the full-sized bottles, demonstrating to TikTokers just how easy it is for guests to add their own substances.

"They can put hair colour, bleach, anything in these. Don't ever use these," she reiterated.

"I always bring my own when travelling," she continued. "If you don't bring your own, always call down to the front desk and ask for a fresh set or even the mini ones."

