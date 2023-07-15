Food delivery driver baffled after being slammed for doing his job 'too quick'

A food delivery driver has taken to TikTok with claims his company marked the trip as "too short" to complete.

In the viral clip, that's racked up almost 4 million views, Josh (@BikingDC) recorded himself collecting a coffee order from the vendor, before delivering it to a customer two blocks away.

“Quick trip,” Josh jokes to the customer, who responded: "Yeah man, it’s hard to get out of the office."

As Josh rides away, his phone shows a notification that read: "Can not complete delivery … The trip was too short to complete."

"Imagine doing your job so fast they app tells you to slow down," the TikToker wrote as the caption. "Homie ordered down the street because he cant leave post and i can respect that … but like i still need paid. [sic]."

The footage was flooded with comments from baffled users, with one saying "They really need to fix that."

Another joked: "Bro does his job so good that app can't process."

"It’s probably because he bought normal delivery instead of priority so he has to take his time delivering it," a third theorised.

It comes after a separate food delivery driver hit out at their customer for giving a $5 (£3.90) tip.

"I just wanna say, this is a nice house for a $5 tip," the driver says in footage captured on the video doorbell. In response, the customer responds: "You're welcome."

The worker didn't take to the response too well, and yelled "f*** you," before heading back to his car.

"I say 5$ is good since it was a 20$ order...seriously, what do they expect more than what the order is," one person wrote under the viral clip, as another chimed in: "Did he expect a 100 dollar tip on a 20 dollar order?"

