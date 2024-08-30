Parents are naming their babies after the 'Demure' TikTok trend

Often new parents can take name inspiration for all sorts of places, but recently it appears TikTok has influenced the decision of some with babies being named Demure after the recent viral trend.

If you haven't heard the catchphrase "Very demure, very mindful," coined by TikTok creator Jools Lebron, then you've probably been living under a rock as everyone has been quoting this both on and offline.

In early August, LeBron originally used it to describe the type of makeup she does going to work but has applied this in many other contexts, as well as other people who have been hopping the trend.

Now it seems the phrase is so popular that parents have been posting videos on the app, claiming to name their newborn child Demure.

An example that has gone viral is where a mother alleged she named her child "DeMure Reign" and in the post caption wrote: "Meet DeMure. See how she’s not crying! Very sweet, very cutesy, very demure.”

It has since prompted a lot of discussions in the video's comment section.

One person wrote: "Oh y’all are INFLUENCED".

"So funny cause I saw a post saying they’re waiting for people to start naming their kids Demure. Congratulations!" another person said.

Someone else added: "Demure is actually a pretty name".

"Literally today I said y'all better not name your kids demure and I see this 2 hours later," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, some have jumped on the Demure bandwagon and similarly claimed to have named their baby that as one mother received 355,000 views on a video claiming her newborn baby is called De’Mure Dy’Nasty.’

However, in a follow-up video, she revealed that isn't actually the name of her child.

Elsewhere, 'Very demure' creator Jools Lebron gives an update on the Jefferson Bates trademark dispute.

