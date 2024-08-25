Psychologist warns of dangers using ‘demure’ TikTok trend

Chances are, if you're an avid TikTok user, you may have seen people speaking about how ‘demure’ and ‘mindful’ they are over the last few weeks.

For the blissfully unaware, the trend was birthed by TikToker Jools Lebron who boasts 1.2 million followers online.

It all started when Jools, a self-proclaimed "fierce diva" created a satirical take on how people should act at work or in public.

But some people have missed the humour and started to take the trend quite literally. Now, psychologist Dr Lalitaa Suglani said it could potentially have a negative impact.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Dr Suglani said that people are drawn to social media trends like 'demure' because these trends 'offer a sense of belonging, identity, and self-expression in a rapidly evolving world'.

She believes if it's taken seriously, it could result in the impression of expression, explaining: "The emphasis on modesty and restraint could lead to individuals suppressing their true feelings, needs, or opinions in order to fit into the 'demure' ideal. This could contribute to feelings of inauthenticity."

Dr Suglani added that it could contribute to conformity pressure, like most online trends.

"'Demure' may pressure individuals to conform, limiting self-expression and creativity for fear of being seen as too bold or attention-seeking. This can create internal conflict, especially for people whose personalities are more extroverted or expressive," she said.

"For some, it may be an empowering shift toward inner strength and grace, while for others, it could exacerbate feelings of invisibility," she concluded. "The key lies in encouraging people to adopt elements of the trend in a way that aligns with their authentic selves rather than as a way to mask their true emotions or desires."



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.