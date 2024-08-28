TikToker Jools Lebron has provided an update on the trademark issue with her popular phrase "Very demure, very mindful" which became a viral trend.

Social media users were concerned when it was reported by TMZ that a person named Jefferson Bates, from Washington, had filed to trademark the trending catchphrase "Very demure, very mindful" which first blew up thanks to Jools.

Court documents showed the trademark application was under the category of marketing, advertising, and promotion, as per the publication.

Initially, Jools posted a video (which has since been deleted) where she was crying as she described how she “invested so much money and time into this”, and didn’t “even know what I could have done better because I didn’t have the resources”.

Since then, people have been taking to TikTok to offer to help Jools in any way they can to ensure that her catchphrase is trademarked under her name.

For example, TikTok user @ralucasnotvibingrn claimed to file to trademark “very demure, very cutesy” for Lebron and said she wants to transfer it to the original star for free.

“Hi Jools! I know you’re going through a lot right now because that a**hole trademarked ‘very demure, very mindful’. I wanted to let you know that I went ahead and trademarked ‘very demure, very cutesy’ and I don’t want anything for it," she said in the video which now has 2.2m views.

“I would love to transfer the ownership of this trademark to you, the reason that I did it was so that nobody else could trademark it, and so you didn’t have to worry about it so much.”

But now, Jools has addressed concerns in a new TikTok where she has reassured fans that she has a team and they have "got it handled".

“Divas, on the trademark front, I feel like I have to say something,” the transgender content creator said. “We got it handled, and I’m going to leave it at that. “We got it handled,” she reiterated. “Mama’s got a team now!”

“It’s getting handled. I appreciate you guys tagging me, I appreciate all the mentions. Keep an eye out!”

People flocked to the comments

One person said: "OK OLIVIA POPE!! Very demure".

"YES! also get yourself a financial advisor/investor that works for ur benefit!! keep that wealth," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Being demure doesn't mean being a pushover. Well done".

"It's giving very Demure, very professional, very business-like, very taken care of, no stress, very cutesie, very Demure Business™️" a fourth person commented.

