'Demure' TikToker says she can now pay for gender transition thanks to viral trend

TikToker Jools Lebron has given a "Very demure, very mindful, very cutesy" update on how the trend she started has changed her life as she can now pay for her gender transition.

The creator (@joolieannie) who identifies as a transgender woman started going viral on the video-sharing platform for her satirical take on how people should act at work or in public.

Jools has posted an array of videos on this, for example, "How to be demure and modest and respectful at the workplace" now has nearly 32 million views.

"I don't come to work with a green-cut crease. I don't look like a clown when I go to work. I don't do too much. I'm very mindful while I'm at work," she told viewers in the clip.

Now, the words "demure" and "mindful" have taken over social media as people share the "very demure" and "very mindful" things they get up to.

As a result, Jools posted a video on Wednesday where she shared how this viral trend has positively impacted her life for the better and urged others to make videos of their own.

"Maybe you should make the videos, because one day, I was playing cashier and making videos on my break, and now I’m flying across countries to host events, and I’m gonna be able to finance the rest of my transition," she revealed.





The video has received over 2.3 million views, and there was a lot of love and support for Jool in the comment section - and of course, had to describe the creator as "demure".

One person said: "See how she encourages other towards success? Very mindful, very demure, very community-minded."

"Hope your transition goes smoothly and very demure," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "You see how she never gave up? Very demure."

"Jokes on you cause I’m crying for you. And it’s NOT demure but is very mindful," a fourth person commented.

