What's a 'dirty soda'? Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives drink explained

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has become a social media hit, and with season 2 officially landing on Hulu and Disney+, fans have become obsessed with "dirty sodas" all over again.

One particular clip from season one of the Hulu series highlights this obsession with sugary beverages, where in Episode 5, Layla Taylor, Jessi Ngatikaura and Demi Engemann all go to get their dirty soda fix.

"I love that we’re all just going to Swig at 3pm together,” Ngatikaura said, to which another cast member replied calling it their "Mormon crack".

While Engemann later explained why sodas are the go-to for them rather than a glass of wine or a cocktail.

“We don’t drink alcohol or do drugs, so it’s kind of our vice," she said.

"Six out of the seven days of the week, I'm having at least one 44-ounce soda," Taylor later admitted. "I'm probably only going to live to like 50, but it makes me happy."

So what is a "dirty soda"?

"Dirty sodas" are typically made up for your favourite fizzy drink, this can be anything from cola to root beer, lemonade or anything citrus-flavoured.

But what makes the soda "dirty" is the addition of different flavoured syrups, sweeteners and creams.

Why do Mormons love a "dirty soda"?

For those who are part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), they follow the church's rules known as the Word of Wisdom which sets out what food and drink is and isn't prohibited.

Mormons cannot drink “hot drinks“ like coffee and tea, but they can drink soda as the rules do not mention consuming caffeine (in a clarification made by the church in 2012).

So instead of grabbing a latte at their local coffee shop, Mormons visit specialised soda shops where there are an array of sodas, syrups, creamers and flavours to choose from.

A popular location for dirty soda lovers to visit is the Utah franchise Swig which is where viewers see the Mormon wives get their "Mormon crack".

However, it's not just Mormons who enjoy a dirty soda as the drink went viral on TikTok, with over 13,000 posts and counting under the hashtag, where people shared themselves trying out the different flavour combinations.

