An awkward moment unfolded during a press event when Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appeared visibly uncomfortable while shaking hands with Donald Trump, quickly pulling away as cameras flashed.

The tense exchange, at a high‑stakes summit in Egypt aimed at de‑escalating the Gaza conflict, quickly went viral.

Donald Trump also drew unwanted attention when he turned to Meloni during a press conference and said: “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? ’Cause you are.”

He prefaced the remark by noting, “I'm not allowed to say it — because it’s the end of your political career if you say she’s a beautiful young woman,” before adding: “But I’ll take my chances.”





Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings