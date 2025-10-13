Pokemon Legends Z-A full Pokedex leaked online and gamers all say same thing

It's launch week for Pokemon Legends: Z-A and as the countdown to its release continues, more and more leaks keep appearing. The full game's ROM seems to have been shared online and continues to be scrutinised by dataminers.

The latest major finding is that the full Pokedex for the game seems to have been revealed, along with details of all the Mega evolutions too.



Pokemon Legends: Z-A is claimed to have a total of 243 Pokemon available to catch, excluding variants.

It's understood there will be no regional variants of Pokemon this time around but it's claimed separately there will be 26 new Mega evolutions in addition to the Pokemon that already have one.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is the sequel to the Legends: Arceus spin-off. Legends: Z-A is set in Kalos region's Lumiose City. This spin-off will focus much more on action this time around and is releasing on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on 16 October.

The Mega Evolution DLC will reveal post-launch and more Pokemon will be added in that.



The Pokedex leak was reposted into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say about it in the comments.

The majority agree this could lead Pokemon's future to lie solely on Switch 2 hardware and not the original Switch to prevent these kind of leaks from happening.









Commenting on the leaks happening, one user said: "I bet Nintendo cannot wait for the Switch 2 install base to be big enough to stop supporting the Switch 1 for this very reason."

Another commented: "I'm just interested in seeing how it plays and if Game Freak have improved as a developer in the slightest."

"And that's the story of how Gen 10 next year became Switch 2 exclusive," a third said. "This is like 50 per cent true I think."

"What did they do to Feraligatr?!" a fourth exclaimed.

And a fifth commented: "NGL I expected a little bit more Pokemon in this. I know it isn't that different in numbers compared to past titles but I'm playing through Digimon Story Time Stranger and there are 450+ Digimon altogether. Spoiled for choices there."

The Pokedex leak and new Mega evolutions have not been officially confirmed.

